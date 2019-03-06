Police log

TUESDAY

-6:06 p.m.: found property. A black suitcase, valued at $100, black satchel, valued at $20, and a driver’s license, ID paper and lots of paperwork was found at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street and was turned into the police department.

-5:19 p.m.: theft. The theft of five household, personal items, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 208 Doorley Road, Apt. G.

-11:19 a.m.: theft. The theft of $50 was reported at 221 King Court.

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: counterfeiting. Someone known was reported to have passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

Crashes

Kayla Kemp, 22, 2433 W. Millcreek Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m.

Kemp was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Ted Ellis Fisher, 39, of Port Jefferson. The collision caused Fisher’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Harold Fouts, 48, 302 New St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:33 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby with Sidney Police.

-8:29 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-2:46 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-2:39 to 11:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.