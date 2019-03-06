Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:58 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint at Fort Loramie Elementary School in McLean Township.

Crashes

Donovan N. Kristof, 57, of Liberty Township, was cited with a marked lanes violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:34 p.m.

Kristof was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane and when he attempted to merge into the left lane his vehicle struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Desire K. Ndambi, 52, of Pickering, Ontario. Ndambi’s vehicle then went off the left side of the road and came to a stop.

Ndambi’s passengers Esther K. Ndambi, 43, of Pickering, Ontario, were transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Diamond Drive in Anna.

-1:36 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Police and Fire responded to the 4000 block of state Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a miscellaneous fire.

-10:48 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 18400 block of Pence Road in Perry Township.

-10:45 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:13 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 97 on I-75 south on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-8:24 a.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson, Fletcher and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-8:02 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

A car is pulled out of a field after it crashed into a utility pole on the 4000 block of state Route 705 shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. The top of the pole caught fire after the collision. The car was driving westbound on state Route 705 when it got too close to the edge and got caught in the gravel edge, causing the car to go down into the ditch and and strike the utility pole. No other vehicles were involved. No one was injured. The Fort Loramie Police responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN030719CarCrash.jpg A car is pulled out of a field after it crashed into a utility pole on the 4000 block of state Route 705 shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. The top of the pole caught fire after the collision. The car was driving westbound on state Route 705 when it got too close to the edge and got caught in the gravel edge, causing the car to go down into the ditch and and strike the utility pole. No other vehicles were involved. No one was injured. The Fort Loramie Police responded to the scene.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

