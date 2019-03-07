Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:25 p.m.: probation violation. Gary W. Cox, 64, 1148 Hazelnut Lane, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-11:50 a.m.: possessing criminal tools. Tyler Lynn Oakley, 31, at large, was arrested for possessing criminal tools and drugs, and theft.

-8:10 a.m.: contempt. Morgan N. Napier, 24, 627 Maywood Place, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:11 a.m.: mutual aid. Medics responded to provide mutual aid to Houston.

-7:51 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused from system trouble.

-2:08 to 4:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-2:35 to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

