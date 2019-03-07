Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:57 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard in Clinton Township.

-6:47 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP in the 16000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

MONDAY

-8:58 a.m.: school bus passing. Lonny M. Pennington, 62, of Dublin, was cited with a school bus passing violation after deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

Crashes

Ali’sia J. Hoskins, 19, 402 E. Russell Road, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:24 a.m.

Hoskins was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she went off the left side of the roadway after just coming out of the curve and her vehicle struck a guardrail and some trees. Hoskins told the responding deputy she fell asleep at the wheel.

Hoskins was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:23 a.m.

J.E. Ashley, 49, of Wapakoneta, had been stopped at a red light on state Route 274 and facing the east when he backed up into the vehicle behind him as he was trying to make room for a semitrailer attempting turn onto state Route 274.

The other vehicle was driven Joshua Josiah Frey, 24, 103 West St., Botkins.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:02 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:34 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 8500 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-8:05 a.m.: medical. Houston and Sidney Medics responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-7:40 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-7:09 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17700 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:19 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to RC Family Wood Products on state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of the smell of smoke.

-6:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Fire responded to the 5500 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-3:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

