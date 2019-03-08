Police log

THURSDAY

-6:42 p.m.: warrant. Michael Thomas David Liveston, 24, 717 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-2:01 p.m: warrant. Sandra L. Sowards, 36, 804 Foraker Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-7:44 a.m.: warrant. Destiny S. Ostermyer, 22, of Jackson Center, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

MONDAY

-10:14 a.m.: theft. The past theft of miscellaneous amounts of Dilaudid, fentanyl patches and roxanol was reported stolen at Wilson Health Michigan Street.

Crashes

Byron Lee Burns, 62, of Decatur, Indiana, was cited with a right of way at private drive violation following at two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:11 a.m.

Burns was attempting to make a left hand turn from the Motel 6 parking lot to go west on state Route 47 when he failed to see and collided with the left rear corner of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Matthew Paul Isaacs, 24, of Tipp City.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:39 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak.

-12:28 to 11:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-9:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:16 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-1:15 to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

