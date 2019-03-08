Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:26 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 10811 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-10:15 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 18555 Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-9:44 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 13643 McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

THURSDAY

-11 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a drugs report at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:44 p.m.: burglary in progress. Jackson Center Police responded to a report someone was breaking into 120 Redbud Circle, Unit 7, in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Jerry Drive in Jackson Township.

-2:53 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire Department and Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-11:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-10:28 p.m.: crash Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

