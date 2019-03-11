Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:29 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29, Unit 11, in Perry Township on the report of harassment.

-1:43 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report someone in a suspicious dark colored van was asking to inspect the foundation.

-1:39 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched Continental Express on state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a suspicious black pickup truck had been there for a while.

-8:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated complaint at the Shelby County Jail on Gearhart Road.

SUNDAY

-9:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 119 at Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-3:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Schmitmeyer Baker Road at Wilkins Fortman Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-6:31 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the 15000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report of drugs.

-10:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated complaint about girls screaming in the 8300 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-8:57 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Sidney Plainsville Road in Orange Township to assist Sidney Police with a pursuit.

-12:52 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 10500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a suspicious grey car with expired tags was headed northbound.

-12:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated complaint at 16333 Staley Road in Van Buren Township.

-12:19 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report the driver of green Dodge was possibly intoxicated.

-10:54 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 1650 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report a suspicious car was in the driveway.

-1:16 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the Dawg Pound Lounge on North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Ernst Service Center on North Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a drive off.

SATURDAY

-9:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a report a power pole was broke in the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-4:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-1:28 p.m.: fire. Maplewood and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to Logan County on the report of a chimney fire.

-8:36 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 22500 block of Meranda Road in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-11:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8800 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-11:11 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded C&J Electric on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township for a general fire alarm.

-6:52 p.m.: medical. Maplewood Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21500 Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-3:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 10200 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-10:45 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 14100 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

FRIDAY

-6:34 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Police and Deputies responded to the report a male was hit by a train at the railroad crossing on state Route 65.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

