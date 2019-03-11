Police log

MONDAY

-3:12 a.m.: criminal trespass. Aaron D. Snyder, 30, of Jackson Center, was arrested for criminal trespass and physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

SUNDAY

-5:50 p.m.: menacing. Tonya V. Hull, 54, 316 Walnut Ave., was arrested for menacing.

-4:38 p.m.: theft without consent. Police are investigating the report a diamond bracelet, valued at $150, was stolen at 2647 Terry Hawk Drive.

-1:54 p.m.: domestic violence. Charles E. Smith, 44, 519 N. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-9 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Kristin L. Cathcart-McCarty, 33, 550 Rauth St., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-8:50 p.m.: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Tevyn Nevada Lee Wilkins, 22, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on a warrant and for failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

-12:33 p.m.: warrant. Catherine Ann Meiring, 37, 223 S. Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:34 a.m.: misuse of a credit card. The misuse of a credit card was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-1:08 a.m.: domestic violence. Randy J. Bowen, 28, 3308 Chief Tarkee Court, was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

FRIDAY

-7:32 p.m.: theft. Robert E. Bever, 59, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Unit 8, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $36. The merchandise was recovered.

-6:01 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Dale Lucas, 31, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:39 p.m.: theft without consent. Nicole Koontz, 33, 111 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for theft without consent after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $33.26. The merchandise was recovered.

-3:59 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:29 p.m.: warrant. Michael D. Miller, 48 937 Buckeye Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-2:05 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. The theft of a brown purse, two Social Security cards, an Ohio ID, and a pair of prescription glass, valued at $300, were reported stolen from 311 Maple St.

Crashes

Joyce Bertsch, 63, 804 Spruce St., was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:58 p.m.

Bertsch was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue and when making a wide right turn onto Brookburn Street she struck the driver’s side door of a stopped vehicle facing the east at a stop sign on Brookburn Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Kelly Daniels, 26, 606 Fourth Ave.

• Sara M. Gibson, 17, of Sidney, was cited with obeying traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:37 p.m.

Gibson traveling northbound on West Avenue when she failed to stop for the red light and struck the westbound vehicle on Poplar Street that was driven by Michael W. Kies, 58, 1327 Willow Place.

• Paula Jeannette Detterman, 66, of Celina, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at noon.

Detterman was traveling northbound on Main Street, a one-way street, in the right lane, when she attempted to turn from the right lane onto Poplar Street, not realizing it was a one way street, and struck the right front of the northbound vehicle in the left lane on Main Street that was driven by Heidi May, 51, 212 Forest Ave.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-9:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:16 a.m. to 9:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:30 a.m. to 7:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-10:33 p.m.: water issues. Firefighters responded address a report of water problems.

-9:38 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-2:56 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-2:21 to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

