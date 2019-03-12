Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Sidney High School on Campbell Road on the report of a crash.

-12:05 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the Salem Township Glen Cemetery on state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a semitrailer was stuck in the township’s lot.

-7:41 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 15970 East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township on the report a mailbox was smashed.

MONDAY

-8:32 a.m.: vandalism. Tevyn Nevada Wilkins, 22, 1915 Shawnee Drive, Sidney, was arrested for vandalism after he was already in custody at the Shelby County Jail. According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, while Wilkins was in a holding cell at the jail and waiting to go to the Sidney Municipal Court, he allegedly threw a tray and cracked a window in the cell.

Crashes

Chloe Ann Reese, 18, 310 West St., Jackson Center, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:08 p.m.

Reese was traveling eastbound on state Route 119 when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, then struck a Pioneer Electric telephone pole before coming to a stop in the ditch.

• Merle J. Hoelscher, 67, 70 S. Jefferson St., Minster, was cited with failure to control after a single vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:50 p.m.

Hoelscher was traveling northbound on Schmitmeyer-Baker Road when he went off the right side of the roadway, then continued driving in the ditch and struck a telephone pole before coming to a final stop.

• Robert Scott Butt, 60, of Pickerington, was cited with failure to yield at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:53 p.m.

Butt was traveling eastbound on Mason Road, stopped and then continued into the intersection of County Road 25A, when he struck a northbound vehicle on County Road 25A, which had the right of way. The other vehicle, driven by Spring R. McKenzie, 27, 1074 Colonial Drive, Sidney, slid facing the northwest and overturned twice before coming to a rest on its wheels on the east side of the roadway, and facing the west. Butt parked his vehicle in a driveway on the south side of Mason Road, to the east of the intersection.

McKenzie was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Deputies responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.