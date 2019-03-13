Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 13215 Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:30 a.m.: assault. Deputies were dispatched to the Sidney Middle School in Clinton Township on the report of an alleged assault.

TUESDAY

-5:33 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Lockington Council and LPD on Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report of vandalism at the park.

-4:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Sharp’s Bar and Grill on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report a cell phone was stolen at the bar the previous night.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:27 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5700 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-12:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Edgewood Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-4:24 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to 10920 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a field fire.

-10:48 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 18400 block of Pence Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

