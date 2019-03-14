Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:52 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-9:43 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

WEDNESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 3957 State Route 66B, Unit 3, in Loramie Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-7:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 406 Fraizer Guy Road in Green Township.

-7:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-4:11 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3093 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on a report the yard was vandalized.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-5:46 p.m.: tree down. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 11900 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a tree was leaning on another tree and looked like it could fall on a house.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of Enterprise Drive in McLean Township.

-7:35 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:55 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

