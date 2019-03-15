Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-7:23 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Luthman Road in Perry Township on the report a suspicious male wearing all black was walking eastbound.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:58 p.m.: burglary. Jackson Center Police investigated a burglary report at 120 Redbud Circle, Unit Office, in Jackson Township.
-9:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12440 state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-3:31 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to 5880 State Route 29, Unit 14, in Perry Township on the report an electrical box was sparking near the address.
-12:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.
THURSDAY
-11:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Minster Life Squad and Fire and Deputies responded to East Shelby Road at Wells Road in McLean Township the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment.
-7:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 210 Monterey Drive in McLean Township.
-5:43 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Houston and Fort Loramie Rescue Squads responded to the 4200 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.