Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:23 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Luthman Road in Perry Township on the report a suspicious male wearing all black was walking eastbound.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:58 p.m.: burglary. Jackson Center Police investigated a burglary report at 120 Redbud Circle, Unit Office, in Jackson Township.

-9:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12440 state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:31 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to 5880 State Route 29, Unit 14, in Perry Township on the report an electrical box was sparking near the address.

-12:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

THURSDAY

-11:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Minster Life Squad and Fire and Deputies responded to East Shelby Road at Wells Road in McLean Township the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment.

-7:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 210 Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-5:43 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Houston and Fort Loramie Rescue Squads responded to the 4200 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

