Police log

SUNDAY

-9:16 a.m.: criminal damaging. The paint on the top rear of a yellow 2003 Subaru Baja was reported damaged at 324 Lane St. The damage is set at $500.

-2:27 a.m.: driving under the influence. Craig P. Nesbitt, 26, 543 Stonecastle Court, was arrested for OVI.

-1:09 a.m.: OVI. Shanon Retterer, 44, 1520 Sandalwood Place, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-3:23 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door frame at 870 S. Walnut Ave. was reported damaged and the garage was reportedly entered. Damage is set at $100.

-3:22 p.m.: physical control of vehicle under the influence. Harry A. Frey, 55, 5296 State Route 29 East, was arrested for physical control of vehicle under the influence and OVI refusal with prior DUI.

-5:01 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a beige 2005 Buick Rendezvous, valued at $5,000, at VP Racing Fuels gas station on Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-10:35 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Rickey Hiestand, 26, 501 1/2 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a Wyandot County warrant.

-6:03 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:53 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:17 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear hatch window on a tan 2007 Ford was reported damaged at 120W. Water St.

Crashes

Joseph A. Engle, 55, 229 Brooklyn Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:39 p.m.

Engle was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he failed to stop and struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of him at the red light at Folkerth Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Alexandria Stella Mae Hina, 19, 2342 Collins Drive.

• Caleb I.M. Exley, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:22 p.m.

Exley was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when he fell asleep and drove off the left side of the road and struck a city of Sidney no parking sign and the mailbox at 906 Campbell Road causing damage.

• Dianna Morrow, 69, 624 S. Ohio Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:28 a.m.

Morrow was traveling eastbound on Clay Street when she struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle along the curb facing the east in the 100 block of Clay Street.

The other vehicle is owned by Jeffery J. Williams, 701 S. Main St.

• Peyton Michael Walker, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:34 p.m.

Walker was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he failed to stop and struck the rear of a stopping vehicle in front of him approaching the traffic signal at the intersection of Interstate 75 that was driven by Douglas A. Warnecke, 44, 212 of Fort Jennings.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:47 to 7:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-5:34 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-3:37 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

SATURDAY

-2:27 p.m. crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-9:34 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarm calls.

-6:03 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-12:06 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-3:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:48 to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

A single vehicle crashed into a divider at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue causing severe damage to the divider and the vehicle around 2:48 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The female driver was transported to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN031719Crash-1.jpg A single vehicle crashed into a divider at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue causing severe damage to the divider and the vehicle around 2:48 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The female driver was transported to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.