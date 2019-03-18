Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated scam complaint at 3673 Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-1:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Millcreek Road on the report a blue Ford was in the ditch.

-12:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road.

-10:36 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-9:24 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated scam complaint at 13100 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-7:06 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY

-5:36 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 5240 Cardon Road in Cynthian Township on the report someone damaged the yard by driving through it.

-12:09 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 208 W. South St. in Franklin Township on the report someone egged the caller’s vehicle during the previous night.

-11:21 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 14350 State Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a trespassing.

-12:30 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

SATURDAY

-8:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police investigated a report a man put a gun in person’s face in the 12000 block of Thelma Drive in McLean Township.

-7:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report two men were shooting guns on the locks in the 10000 block of Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-7:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road on the report of a crash.

-9:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 89 on Interstate 75 South in Washington Township to assist OSP with a male walking on I-75.

-5:53 a.m.: property damage crash. Houston Rescue, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to the railroad crossing at River Road in Orange Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash that was on fire on its top.

FRIDAY

-7:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29, Unit 38, in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a phone.

-3:26 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 7292 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of two vehicles.

-3:02 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Oakridge Drive at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report a tree was hanging down into the roadway.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

Brian D. Burmeister, 12624 Sidney Freyburg Road, Anna, was traveling eastbound in the 5000 block of Bensman Road in Auglaize County when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, then crossed over East Shelby Road, hit a ditch on the east side of the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop on its left side, facing the south.

Burmeister was transported by Minster EMS to Wilson Health. His black Ford Fusion was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:58 p.m.: burglary. Botkins Police was dispatched to Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of two cellphones.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-12:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-12:17 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-2:29 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-5:25 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-8:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire and Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 5000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-6:28 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:49 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-9:54 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2300 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

-8:03 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 300 block of Lacey Avenue in Dinsmore Township.

-8:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-3:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lochard Road at state Route 47.

FRIDAY

-11:28 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-3:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

