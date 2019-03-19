Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Anna Schools on McRill Way.

-1:08 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Monroe Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

-11:51 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated complaint about a hacked PayPal account at 420 Brown Road in Orange Township.

-11:07 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated complaint about someone using a stolen credit card at Air Handling Equipment on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-8:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-8:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint someone was refusing to pay their tow bill at Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-4:58 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 3663 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a stolen tractor.

-4:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated scam complaint at 17978 Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-3:53 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Interstate 75 at state Route 29 on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Alexis Renee Lett, 18, 13785 Strong Road, Maplewood, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:14 a.m.

Lett was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she went off the left side of the roadway, crossed a private drive and entered a woods. Her vehicle then came to a final rest inside the woods. Lett told the responding deputy she was texting and went off the roadway.

Lett was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health. Her red 2004 Acura TSX sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-3 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

