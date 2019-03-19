Police log

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: possessing drug abuse instrument. Joshua E. Jenkins, 31, at large, was arrested for possessing drug abuse instrument and disorderly conduct.

-6:22 p.m.: criminal trespass. Daniel Wade Bowman, 48, 2599 State Route 29, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal damaging/endangering after a Samsung cellphone, valued at $200, and a 42-inch Orion flat screen TV, valued at $500, were reported damaged at 213 S. Miami Ave.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of a box with a toy inside, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 2638 Terryhawk Drive.

-3:03 p.m.: contempt. Andrew T. Jackson, 48, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-11:49 a.m.: warrant. Earl Franklin Woods III, 32, of Lakeview, was on a Miami County warrant.

SUNDAY

-9:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. A gas tank on a 2003 Chevrolet was reported damaged while parked at 320 N. Miami Ave.

-9:23 p.m.: menacing. Benjamin A. Kruger, 43, 333 Jefferson St., was arrested for menacing.

Crashes

Jay E. A. Williams, 57, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:08 a.m.

Williams was traveling southbound in the right lane on South Ohio Avenue and when attempting to change into the left lane he did not see and struck a southbound vehicle in the left lane on South Ohio Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Aaron R. Hull Sr., 31, 316 Walnut Ave.

• Bruce Watson, 47, 223 Maple St., was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:48 p.m.

Watson had just turned left onto North Main Avenue from Washington Street when he veered into the right lane and struck the driver’s side door of the northbound vehicle in the left lane on North Main Avenue that was driven by Toby Kee Wilford, 57, 619 East Ave.

• Mikalya Sullenberger, 20, 1617 N. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:48 p.m.

Sullenberger was traveling eastbound on West Court Street near Fourth Avenue when she struck the metal guardrail barrier in the middle of the roadway, causing heavy damage to her vehicle and the guardrail. Sullenberger told police she was reaching for her key chain that had fallen on the floor when she struck the guardrail.

Sullenberger was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

