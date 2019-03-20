Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:17 a.m.: telephone harassment. A warrant was issued after a disturbance was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-8:01 p.m.: arson. Police are investigating a report someone set a black 2015 Ford’s rear passenger’s side rim and and fender on fire at First Presbyterian Church on North Miami Avenue. The total amount of the damage is set at is $1,400.

-8:16 p.m.: theft. Caroline C. Taylor, 44, 412 1/2 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested for theft after merchandise in the amount of $1.19 was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-7:21 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Brandon Kelly Matthieu, 30, 1102 Campbell Road, was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

-4:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. A recently installed cable wire at the rear of the residence at 807 Clinton Ave. was reported cut.

-12:42 p.m.: warrant. Mark A. LeMaster, 49, 701 Monroe St., and Richard Ernest Winemiller, 37, at large were both arrested on warrants.

-8:22 a.m.: contempt. Ever Alexander Canas Iraheta, 33 of Middletown, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:36 a.m. to 6:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-3:22 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to at structure fire at 317 Enterprise Ave. A box alarm called for Lockington and Anna Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue to assist with the fire.

TUESDAY

-8 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-7:37 to 2:29 p.m.: crashes. Crews responded to three automobile crashes; one crash involved a deer.

-4:19 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls calls.

MONDAY

-5:21 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an CO investigation.

-4:14 to 11:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

