Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:16 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a stolen trailer.

-8:57 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 14096 Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-3:09 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious car and truck on the side of the road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:53 p.m.

Delmar W. Bontrager, 20, of Middlebury, Indiana, was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the red light at the Interstate 75 exit ramp.

The other vehicle was driven by Erica D. Dillion, 31, 1211 Morris Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:32 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and Van Buren Township, Minster and Osgood Fire Departments and Deputies responded to 12562 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a structure fire.

TUESDAY

-11:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-10:49 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Houston Township.

-8:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to 10488 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a fire alarm.

-4:24 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

