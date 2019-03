Police log

FRIDAY

-2:25 a.m.: theft. Police investigated a report of an assault and the theft of a wallet, credit card and ID card, by someone known. According to the police report, the female then became uncooperative and refused any charges.

THURSDAY

-8:56 p.m.: warrant. Natasha Waldroop, 30, of Dayton, was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:26 p.m.: warrant. Timothy R. Anderson, 49, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:45 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-year-old female was arrested for being unruly.

WEDNESDAY

-9:16 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:58 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of black book bag, a pair of black and red Jordan shoes, valued at $80, a black and white Air Force 1 shoes, valued at $50, a Freshway Foods W2, a lease and a NetSpend routing number at 936 Buckeye Ave.

-4:57 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black wallet containing debit cards was reported stolen at Speedway on North Main Avenue.

-10:40 a.m.: vandalism. A school sign, valued at $100, was reported vandalized at Longfellow Elementary School on Park Street.

TUESDAY

-1:17 p.m.: robbery. A past robbery of 48 Alprazolan pills was reported stolen at 632 Fulton St.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:09 to 2:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-6:06 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-11:19 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

