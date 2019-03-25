Police log

SUNDAY

-7:44 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of Nike shoes, valued at $75, was reported stolen at 323 N. Walnut Ave.

-12:44 p.m.: found property. A black purse, containing an Ohio driver’s license and miscellaneous makeup, was found in the parking lot of a bar in Piqua and then was turned into the police department.

-9:34 a.m.: theft. The past theft of consumable goods were reported stolen at Perkins Restaurant on Michigan Street.

-12:46 a.m.: driving under the influence. Todd Anthony Steele, 24, 1540 Spruce Ave., was arrested for OVI.

-12:04 a.m.: OVI. Devin Ladell Wilson, 27, 744 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

SATURDAY

-8:31 p.m.: warrant. Christopher S. Harvey, 38, 522 E. Parkwood St., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-8:10 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of multiple packages of beef jerky, valued at $102.45, at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-5:07 p.m.: criminal trespass. Four juveniles were trespassing inside the former Wagner Ware Manufacturing building on Fair Road.

-2:53 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 1465 E. Court St., Apt. F.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: probation violation. Bryce Thomas McKee White, 20, 116 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a probation violation.

-3:11 p.m.: contempt. Matthew Scott McGullion, 44, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:40 a.m.: theft. Amanda Lynn Harsh, 24, of New Carlisle, was arrested for theft and Charles Reed Jr., 45, of New Carlisle, was arrested on a warrant after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $626.35. The merchandise was recovered.

THURSDAY

-11:13 p.m.: menacing. John Howard Fugate, 54, 701 Johnston Drive, was arrested for menacing.

Crashes

Allyson Marie West, 21, 284 W. Pinehurst St., was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:16 a.m.

West was traveling eastbound on West Pinehurst Street when she drove too close to and struck the rear, left side of an unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 245 W. Pinehurst St.

The other vehicle is owned by Jessica A. Edwards, 253 W. Pinehurst St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:35 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the report of the smell of smoke.

-12:16 a.m to 12:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-6:12 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls. Assistance was not needed upon the arrival of one call.

SATURDAY

-4:35 to 9:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-8:17 a.m. to 5:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

