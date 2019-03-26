Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:18 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of threats or harassment at Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-7:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 16427 Easy Ave. in Van Buren Township on the report of harassment.

-3:54 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to Pasco Montra Road at Sharp Road in Salem Township on the report a line was down in the roadway.

Village log

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

William Benanzer, 55, 55 Elm St., Fort Loramie, was stopped facing the north on Wright Putoff Road at the intersection of West Mason Road and when attempting to back up to get out of the intersection he backed into the vehicle behind him that was driven by Dobora K. Ranly, 59, 8555 Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney.

Fire rescue

TUESDAY

-10:52 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-9:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

MONDAY

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

