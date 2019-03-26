Police log

TUESDAY

-1 a.m.: driving under the influence. Juan Alonzo Hill, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

MONDAY

-6:45 p.m.: counterfeiting. An unknown female reportedly tried to pass a fake $100 bill at the Tractor Supply Company on Michigan Street.

-5:12 p.m.: criminal trespass. Bonnie Lita Davis, 47, 240 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for criminal trespassing at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:38 p.m.: warrant. Randolf L. Hall, 46, 1825 Robert Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:17 a.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

FRIDAY

-4:21 p.m.: telephone harassment. A warrant was issued after police investigated a telephone harassment report.

Crashes

Noah Scott Reinke, 18, 8284 Port Haven Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:46 a.m.

Williams was traveling westbound in the right lane in the 1500 block of Michigan Street when he struck the rear of the slowing vehicle in front of him that was driven by Terry W. Campbell, 57, of Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-3:34 to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

