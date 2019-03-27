SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2019. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Lisa Reischel, 47, of Cincinnati, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jesse Mason, 32, of Harrod, charged with passenger seat belt violation, case dismissed.

• Michael Pleasant, 29, 627 Fielding Road, charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

• Kathryn Unrast, 55, of Saint Henry, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Noah Brandt, 21, of Lewistown, charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

• Christopher Laird, 23, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jeremy Fark, 33, of Celina, charged with driving under suspension, case dismissed.

• Michael McMartin, 29, 323 Franklin Ave., charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Alicia Hashman, 25, 1452 Garfield Ave., charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Zachary Thornhill, 30, 3576 Wapakoneta Ave., charged with use of unauthorized plates, $286 fine.

• Karen Andrus, 63, of Piqua, charged with use of unauthorized plates, dismissed, and child restraint system violation, $171 fine.

• Ryan Nagel, 32, 513 S. West Ave., charged with driving under suspension and seat belt violation, $107 fine.

• Catherine Menna, 38, 569 Shie Ave., charged with driving under suspension, $368 fine.

• Beverly Frazier, 51, 941 N. Main Ave., charged with failure to reinstate license, $261 fine.

• Brittany Belt, 30, 427 N. Miami Ave., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Jerrod Browning, 24, of Troy, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Kim Bota, 22, of Livonia, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Makayla Kennedy, 18, 417 N. Ohio Ave., charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• David Brussell Jr., 41, of Minster, charged with failure to reinstate registration, $130 fine.

• Nolan Strall, 38, of Erlanger, Kentucky, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Chelsie Guck, 26, of North Baltimore, charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Victoria Henggeler Guadalupe, 26, of Piqua, charged with driving under restrictions, $111 fine.

• Brittaney Blumenstock, 38, of Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• James Fugate, 53, of Dayton, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Austin Adam, 24, of Borden, Indiana, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Timothy White, 72, of Saratoga, Wyoming, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Payton Engle, 19, 520 Culvert St., charged with obeying traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Thomas Davis, 36, 2325 Collins Drive, charged with reasonable control violation, $136 fine.

• Joseph Frey, 19, 3712 Mason Road, Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Judy Vance, 75, 632 Folkerth Ave., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Darcy Holme, 43, 207 Fairview St., Anna, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Eric Siegel, 27, of Troy, charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• Qvelle Green, 24, of Fairfield, charged with driving under restrictions and speeding, $157 fine.

• Derik Couch, 31, 701 N. West Ave., charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

• Joshua Kearns, 28, 3637 Lindsey Road, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Andrew Harrison, 27, 2404 Collins Drive, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Bryce White, 20, 116 N. Pomeroy Ave., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Zachariah Ahrns, 19, of Minster, charged with driving while texting, $261 fine.

• Jacqueline Roberts, 54, of Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Cory Bigelow, 29, of Dayton, charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Jacob Zapata, 31, of Toledo, charged with driving under restrictions, $111 fine.

• Leslie Smith, 47, 18880 State Route 47, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

