Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:51 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor parking complaint at 10320 Black Fox Trail in Washington Township.

-7:41 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a vandalism complaint about a damaged mailbox at 13111 Fulton Road in Orange Township.

-7:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the overpass at state Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

-1:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-4:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a scam complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to 110 Redbud Circle, Unit A, in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-6:59 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police responded to the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious black Nissan was stopping at mailboxes in the area.

-4:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a scam complaint at 212 James Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:34 p.m.: fire. Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to Auglaize County on the report of a grass fire near a house.

-11:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

TUESDAY

-6:13 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of West Park Street in McLean Township.

-4:07 p.m.: vehicle fire. Fletcher and Port Jefferson Fire Departments responded to 3225 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

-8:17 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16900 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-10:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-12:34 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County on the report of a trailer fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

