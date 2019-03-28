Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:28 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 10824 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:24 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 105.5 TAM FM WMVR Radio on West Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report a suspicious car was in the driveway.

-5:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 3798 Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2033 Wells Drive in Clinton Township on the report of harassment.

-3:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:06 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police investigated a scam complaint at 304 James Street in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:05 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police investigated a suspicious car complaint at Kennedy’s Garage on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:26 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-6:39 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to 2600 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a trash fire.

-5:40 p.m.: fire. Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to 15257 Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

