Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 15343 Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a theft report at 5240 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded 12900 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on a report a car was vandalized.

THURSDAY

-8:42 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to the 900 block of South Main Ave. in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police at the Big Four Bridge in Clinton Township.

-1:31 a.m.: contributing to the unruliness of a minor. Brandon A. Travis, 24, 4080 Russia Versailles Road, Houston, was arrested for contributing to the unruliness of a minor after he allegedly entered a minor’s home without permission. Shelby County Sheriff Deputies were called to the scene and Travis was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to 402 Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

No one was cited after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:10 a.m.

Isaiah Michael Burton, 22, 10945 Comanche Drive, Sidney, was traveling east on Meranda Road in Franklin Township at the entrance of the Honda of America entrance when he failed to maintain assured clear distance and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the traffic light that was driven by Raymond Patrick Simpson, 23, of Delaware. The collision forced Simpson’s vehicle into the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Jacob Dean Bair, 23, of Wapakoneta.

Simpson’s black 2016 Honda Civic and the grey 2010 Lincoln MK2 Burton was driving were both towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police, Minster Life Squad and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 13200 block of Luthman Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

