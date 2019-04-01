Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-6:57 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to Brandewie Road at Loy Road in Cynthian Township on the report of lines down.

-4:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 11175 Ailes Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-12:26 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Colonial Drive at Fair Road in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

-8:50 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 10320 Black Fox Trail in Washington Township on the report a neighbor was blocking access to the property’s shed.

-1:43 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report a tree was down in the roadway.

-12:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

SATURDAY

-11:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-10:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to 6867 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

-8:33 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Fulton Road in Clinton Township on the report a tree was down in the roadway.

-11:45 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 10439 Seminole Trail in Washington Township on the report a neighbor was blocking the road.

-11:06 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 3888 Dawson Road in Loramie Township.

-10:50 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to Speedway on East Main Street on the report of possible theft of items from a vehicle.

-12:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Patterson Halpin Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township to assist OSP.

-12:04 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 21839 Miami Shelby Road in Green Township on the report of a smashed mailbox.

FRIDAY

-5:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:16 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police responded to Schnippel Construction on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-9:23 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Fire rescue

MONDAY

-8:56 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-5:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-5:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Jerry Drive in Jackson Township.

-5:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6800 block of Main Street in Perry Township.

-2:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-4:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16300 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-9:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-8:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police and Fire responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-1:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Fire responded to the 8400 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

-7:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-9 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:34 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-4:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to I-75 north at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.