Police log

MONDAY

-4:23 a.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police received an authorized use of a vehicle report on a black 2003 Pontiac in the 200 block of East North Street.

SUNDAY

-4:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of red Hirachi shoes, valued at $130, was reported stolen at 540 N. Wagner Ave.

-3:52 p.m.: drug abuse. Police are investigating a drug offense incident in which two bags, containing a green leafy substance, a dab pen, a blue bottle of liquid and a bag of hash oil were seized from a red 2014 Chevrolet in the 900 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:46 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a RevoAce duel fuel black grill, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1236 Rutledge St.

-12:22 p.m.: criminal damaging. Tonia A. Strunk, 45, 329 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging after two vehicles were reported damaged in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue.

SATURDAY

-6:20 p.m.: theft by deception. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $575 at 936 Buckeye Ave.

-5:58 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a grey 2004 Ford Taurus, valued at $3,000, in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-8:40 a.m.: contempt. James Daniel Cornett, 37, 4606 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, was arrested on a contempt warrant and a grand jury indictment.

-2:34 a.m.: driving under the influence. Shaun P. Ryan, 51, 3354 Leatherwood Creek Road, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-9:29 p.m.: probation violation. Lucas M. Fitzgerald, 28, at large, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

March 25

-11:11 p.m.: theft. Police investigated a report of the theft of a black 2018 Ford F250, valued at $60,000, in the 200 block of Brookburn St. The truck was later recovered.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:38 p.m.

Earl McCluskey, 80, 132 Pike St., was traveling westbound on East Court Street in the right lane and told police he had a yellow light and was going through the intersection at South Miami Avenue.

Kenneth A. Bridges, 85, of Port Jefferson, was traveling southbound on South Miami Avenue in the right lane and told police he had the green light and proceeded through the intersection when he was struck by McCluskey’s vehicle.

Police were unable to determine who had the right of way. No citation was issued.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to provide mutual aid. The call was cancelled en route.

-8:37 a.m.: assist. Crews responded to provide assistance at Wilson Health’s ER.

-7:27 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:08 to 5:33 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. One call was cancelled en route.

SUNDAY

-3:17 a.m. to 7:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-10:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to the report of the smell of smoke; nothing was found.

-7:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-4:03 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to conduct a smoke investigation. The call was cancelled en route.

-7:51 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-7:49 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a tow motor fire.

FRIDAY

-7:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded for mutual aid on an automobile crash.

-9:33 a.m. to 9:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

