Police log

MONDAY

-7:43 p.m.: menacing. Thomas L. Davis, 36, 2325 Collins Drive, and Ashley E. Thornhill, 29, of Sidney, were both arrested for menacing.

-6:38 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-4:52 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Aaron D. Snyder, 31, of Jackson Center, was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-3:04 p.m.: breaking and entering. A Craftsman weed-eater, valued at $100, a Husqvarna leaf blower, valued at $500, a Poulan chainsaw, valued at $20, and a Craftsman sawzall, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a garage at 347 Enterprise Ave.

-9:57 a.m.: warrant. Donald R. Mills Jr., 56, 832 Spruce Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-10:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

