Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:05 p.m.: domestic violence. Samantha Marie Sharpe, 23, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence and assault.

TUESDAY

-10:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a 2006 Jeep Liberty, valued at $5,000, while parked at Grandview Street at Sophia Avenue was reported to the police.

-6:13 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a burglary report in which $1,500 was stolen at 132 Robinwood St.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:14 to 5:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist Sidney Police.

-8:14 a.m. to 8:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

