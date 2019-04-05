Police log

FRIDAY

-1:39 a.m.: probation violation. Jacob A. Pierce, 22, 882 Fielding Road, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:23 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report a blue 2002 Saturn with a darker blue hood, valued at $500, was stolen at 230 Jefferson St.

-9:18 p.m.: probation violation. Anthony T. Sims, 32, 221 1/2 N. West Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:59 p.m.: identity theft. Police received a report someone attempted to open a PayPal account in the reporting female’s name.

-8:35 a.m.: lost property. A Michael Kors white tan and brown purse, valued at $200, containing a Jessica Simpson wallet, valued at $100, US Bank checks and $500 in cash was reported lost.

WEDNESDAY

-8:36 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug offense in which narcotics were seized in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-9:57 a.m.: theft without consent. Police are investigating a report someone known used the victim’s funds, in the amount of $2,000, for an extended period of time.

Crashes

•No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Samantha Marie Sharpe, 23, of Piqua, was operating a U-Haul truck northbound in the parking lot just east of the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street and just south of Sidney’s Municipal Building on West Poplar Street when she struck the rear passenger’s side taillight on an unoccupied, parked vehicle that is owned by the city of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-3:39 to 11:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls. One call was for mutual aid for Houston EMS; it was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

