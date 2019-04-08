Police log

SUNDAY

-3 p.m.: menacing. Police responded to 231 Helen Court to investigate a report of menacing.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 218 Forrest St. to investigate the theft of Suboxone medication.

-8:15 p.m.: forgery. Police responded to Menards, at 401 N. Lester Ave., on the report of a past-occurred attempt of the use of counterfeit $100 bills. Police are continuing to investigate.

-12:56 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to 119 ½ W. Dallas St. to investigate a report of menacing.

FRIDAY

-8:39 p.m.: violate protection order. Tricia Lamb, 26, of Kettlersville, was arrested, at 1220 Morris Ave., for violation of a protection order.

-6 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Winchester Wiley, 33, 306 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault, at North Street and Main Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 617 Broadway Ave. to investigate the report of a stolen hand gun.

-3:37 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 916 N. Miami Ave. to investigate the report a theft-past-occurred of a bicycle.

-3 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a report of an assault at 610 N. Main Ave.

April 2

-4:10 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to 799 Riverside Drive on the report of a burglary. A chain saw and miscellaneous hand tools were reported missing. Value of the missing items is estimated at $400.

-12 a.m.: identity theft. Police responded to 620 S. Main Ave. to investigate a report of stolen identity.

Crashes

Masin Richey, 20, 215 E. Water St., was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, April 5, at 4:21 p.m.

Richey was traveling northbound on South Miami Avenue when he struck the mirror of a vehicle, owned by Marie Masteller, 320 S. Miami Ave., parked in front of the owner’s residence. Richey then left the scene. The vehicle Richey was driving was later discovered in the 200-block of East Water Street.

Police spoke with Richey, who said he saw a child darting into the street, which caused him to slow down and swerve into Masteller’s vehicle mirror. Richey said he did not see any damage.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:57 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one medical call.

SUNDAY

-12:57 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

SATURDAY

-12:53 a.m. to 11:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

-12:33 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:50 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-12:10 a.m. to 4:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

-12:07 p.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to a call to investigate an odor.

THURSDAY

-3:39 to 11:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

