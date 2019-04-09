Police log

TUESDAY

-8:28 a.m.: contempt. Kayla Lynn Davis, 27, of Celina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-2:19 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jerome G. Schroer, 71, 603 Ann Place, was arrested for OVI.

MONDAY

-10:31 p.m.: probation violation. Jeromy Miller, 43, at large, was arrested for drug abuse city code and a probation violation.

-8:57 p.m.: domestic violence. Matthew E. Brown, 29, 334 1/2 Grove St., was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Bryon L. Jarrett, 30, at large, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. Timothy Paul Jackson Jr., 36, 101 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for theft after Shoe Sensation on Michigan Street reported the theft of a pair of black Puma Pacer Next Cage tennis shoes, valued at $70.

-12:11 a.m.: breaking and entering. Someone was reported to have entered the unoccupied property of 222 Forest St.

-12:07 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to 450 W. Russell Road to remove a someone reported to be trespassing.

-11:43 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An 11-year-old female was charged with being unruly.

-10:50 a.m.: dogs running at large. Police are investigating a report a neighborhood dog got out of a residence and attacked a family cat in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-10:04 a.m.: warrant. Todd Al Bollet, 27, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Carrie L. Alexander, 39, 1015 Riverbend Blvd., was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:17 p.m.

Alexander was traveling northbound on South Miami Avenue when she failed to stop for the stop sign and struck the eastbound vehicle on East South Street that was driven by Kathleen O’Quinn, 58, 3454 Enterprise Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:47 to 9:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-3:50 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to provide lift assistance for an individual.

-9:28 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

