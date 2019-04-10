Police log
WEDNESDAY
-4:28 a.m.: contempt. Police arrested George Woodrow Jr., 41, 725 ½ Buckeye Ave., for an outstanding warrant out of Sidney Municipal Court.
TUESDAY
-8:43 p.m.: felonious assault. Police responded to 116 N. Pomeroy Ave. to investigate the report of a felonious assault past-occurred.
-6:37 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 768 Countryside Lane to investigate a report of stolen items. Missing items include a black bag, food stamp card, debit card, and ID card.
-6:28 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police investigated a report of breaking and entering at 220 Franklin Ave.
-4:33 p.m.: assault. Police responded to 1215 Campbell Road to investigate a reported assault.
-3:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 510 Buckeye Ave. to investigate the reported theft of $612.
-3:05 p.m.: theft. Police arrested a juvenile, at 980 Fair Road, for the alleged theft of a BMX bike. The bike, which was recovered, is valued at $176.
-12:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 621 Broadway Ave. to investigate the report of a stolen food stamp card.
-9 a.m.: theft. Police responded to 119 W. Dallas St. to investigate the report of a stolen wheelchair. The missing item is valued at $950.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:36 to 9:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight medical calls.
TUESDAY
-10:47 a.m. to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.
Compiled by Aimee Hancock.