Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:28 a.m.: contempt. Police arrested George Woodrow Jr., 41, 725 ½ Buckeye Ave., for an outstanding warrant out of Sidney Municipal Court.

TUESDAY

-8:43 p.m.: felonious assault. Police responded to 116 N. Pomeroy Ave. to investigate the report of a felonious assault past-occurred.

-6:37 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 768 Countryside Lane to investigate a report of stolen items. Missing items include a black bag, food stamp card, debit card, and ID card.

-6:28 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police investigated a report of breaking and entering at 220 Franklin Ave.

-4:33 p.m.: assault. Police responded to 1215 Campbell Road to investigate a reported assault.

-3:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 510 Buckeye Ave. to investigate the reported theft of $612.

-3:05 p.m.: theft. Police arrested a juvenile, at 980 Fair Road, for the alleged theft of a BMX bike. The bike, which was recovered, is valued at $176.

-12:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to 621 Broadway Ave. to investigate the report of a stolen food stamp card.

-9 a.m.: theft. Police responded to 119 W. Dallas St. to investigate the report of a stolen wheelchair. The missing item is valued at $950.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 to 9:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight medical calls.

TUESDAY

-10:47 a.m. to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

