Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about the misuse of a credit card in the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-1:03 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the 18500 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report drug paraphernalia was found.

Crashes

Cameron Erskine, 41, of Wapakoneta, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:32 p.m.

Erskine was operating semitrailer southbound in the 18000 block of state Route 65 when he veered of the road to the right and struck a tree, rupturing its fuel tank.

Jackson Center Police and Fire, Anna Rescue and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:38 p.m.: burglary. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-2:39 p.m.: school bus passing. Botkins Police responded to the 600 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a school bus passing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–6:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

–12:02 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

WEDNESDAY

–11:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Onyx Drive.

-9:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

–8:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of West North Street.

-7:45 p.m.: property damage crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a minor crash.

-3:19 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17300 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.