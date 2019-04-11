Police log

THURSDAY

-10:02 a.m.: warrant. Ryan M. Parrett, 29, 1220 Morris Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-9:05 a.m.: theft. A female reported someone used DP&L services in her name, in the amount of $2,326.78, after she moved out of her former residence.

-1:28 a.m.: driving under the influence. Mitchell S. Rank, 32, 4438 Children’s Home Road, was arrested for OVI.

WEDNESDAY

-8:13 p.m.: theft-firearm or dangerous. A tan purse and a Ruger LC9 handgun, valued at $300, was reported stolen at Sidney Marathon gas station on Fair Road.

-7:07 p.m.: criminal damaging. Paint was reported to have been poured on the parking lot of John’s Brakes & Alignment on North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

-6:02 p.m.: theft – without consent. The theft of a license plate off of a red 2005 Dodge was reported stolen in the 700 block of Clinton Ave.

-4:12 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. The misuse of a Sidney resident’s credit card in Maryland was reported to the police.

-1:34 p.m.: warrant. Robbie G. Carr, 42, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:56 p.m.: theft – by deception. The theft of $600 was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:28 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-3:53 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:33 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to 2021 Old English Court on the report of a structure fire; a box alarm was also sent out.

-10:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-10:25 to 10:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.