Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 75 at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-10:38 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Logan County on the report of harassment.

-3:34 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Short Road on the report a tree was down.

-2:24 a.m.: loud music/party. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of loud music.

SATURDAY

-6:01 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:44 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 5444 Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township on the report of a trespassing.

-11:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of an attempted break-in at 5544 Smith Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-9:16 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 18659 Roettger Road in Van Buren Township on the report the home’s front door had been egged.

Village log

SATURDAY

-12:47 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 501 E. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of vandalism.

Fire rescue

SUNDAY

-11:51 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maple Road in Green Township.

-1:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 700 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:54 p.m.: fire. Minster Fire responded to the 12000 block of E. Shelby Road on the report a fire alarm was going off.

-7:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9400 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

FRIDAY

-9:57 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to the 12000 block of East Lockington Road in Orange Township on the report a large fire on the south side.

-8:39 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to 205 W. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report a fire alarm was going off.

-8:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-8:06 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

