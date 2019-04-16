Police log

TUESDAY

-2:46 a.m.: driving under the influence. Debrorah J. Landers, 67, 112 Freedom Court, was arrested for OVI.

-1:57 a.m.: possession of drugs. Stacy Leigh Mariano, 39, 625 Broadway Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

MONDAY

-11:56 p.m.: warrant. Steven Griffith, 36, 805 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on an active Marion County warrant.

-1:08 p.m.: tampering with evidence. Devon Michael Slone, 24, of Cincinnati, and Darrell L. Moore, 53, of Hamilton, were both arrested for tampering with evidence.

-1:03 p.m.: warrant. Crystal D. Marlow, 41, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:56 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report two people were trespassing at 320 N. Miami Ave., Apt 1.

SATURDAY

-11:07 p.m.: theft. Esta J. Stammen, 25, 5745 Wright Putoff Road, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $26.64. The merchandise was recovered.

FRIDAY

-8:48 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was charged with theft after a Sentry safe, valued at $300, was reported stolen.

April 9

-7:29 p.m.: assault. A juvenile was arrested after police responded to a fight in progress.

Crashes

Ashley M. Martin, 36, 1012 Riverbend Blvd., was cited with overtaking-passing to right after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:09 p.m.

Martin was traveling eastbound in the 300 block of East Court Street when she struck an eastbound vehicle on East Court Street that was attempting to make a right hand turn into the private drive of 319 E. Court St.

The other vehicle was driven by James Robert Depinet, 45, of Houston.

• Cecelia A. Todd 76, 444 Elm St., was cited with driving within lanes after a two vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:50 p.m.

Todd was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the right lane when she drifted into the left lane and sideswiped the eastbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 47 that was driven by Michael Ralph Norman Wymer, 23, of Lewisburg.

• Carol Grace Breinich, 69, 2217 Apache Drive, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:38 a.m.

Breinich was pulling out of the driveway of 325 E. North St. when she struck the rear of a parked vehicle on East North Street that is owned by Jordan R. Elmore, 474 W. Parkwood St.

• Noah Plieman, 18, 555 Gearhart Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:43 p.m.

Plieman was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road and was preparing to turn eastbound onto state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that had stopped suddenly.

The other vehicle was driven by Kyle James Winner, 22, of Troy.

• Taylor Ann Bergman, 21, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

Bergman was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by John F. Mann, 80, 3600 Millcreek Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:56 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to provide assistance for an individual.

-3:40 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-10:13 to 11:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls; one of the calls was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

