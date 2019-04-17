Police log

TUESDAY

-5:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. A cleaning bottle and drywall was reported damaged at 257 Sherri Ann Avenue. The damage is set at $108.

-4:49 p.m.: theft without consent. The theft of a green, 20-inch Dread bike, valued at $80, was reported stolen at 714 N. Wagner Ave.

MONDAY

-5:49 p.m.: theft. Michael J. Driscoll, 45, of Houston, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of $57.62 worth of merchandise.

Crashes

Arnold Lee Jones, 56, 806 Parkwood St., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:02 p.m.

Jones was backing out of a parking space on Poplar Street when he struck the passenger’s side, front fender on a westbound vehicle on Poplar Street that was driven by Hubert M. Kuhn, 77, of Piqua.

• Joshua Buehler, 37, of Botkins, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

Buehler was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he struck the right, rear the vehicle in front of him on County Road 25A, just north of Russell Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Andrew Rempke, 35, of Wapakoneta.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:58 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: crash. Medics, and Anna Rescue, responded to an automobile crash.

-6:53 p.m.: dumpster fire. Crews responded to a dumpster fire.

-7:07 a.m. to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

