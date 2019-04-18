Police log

THURSDAY

-2:38 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Timothy Wayne Caudill, 50, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct-intoxicated create risk of harm.

-1:35 a.m.: warrant. Arthur James Bennett, 31, 119 1/2 W. Dallas St., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:54 a.m.: theft – without consent. A 16-year-old male was arrested for the theft of a Chevrolet Impala.

WEDNESDAY

-1:05 p.m.: probation violation. Timothy Alan Lamb II, 30, and Tricia Lynn Lamb, 26, both at large, were both arrested on warrants. Timothy was also arrested on a probation violation.

-7:59 a.m.: theft. A 14-karat yellow gold diamond cluster ring, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen at The Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.

TUESDAY

-8:35 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile was arrested after marijuana was allegedly found in his bedroom.

SUNDAY

-4:44 p.m.: theft . Lisa Neer, 59, of Jackson Center, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $150. The merchandise was recovered.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:02 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm, in which sprinklers activated due to a malfunction.

-12:17 to 10:09 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-11:45 a.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist Sidney Police.

-10:25 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

