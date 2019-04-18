Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

–3:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle was in a field.

-9:07 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to McCartyville Road at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report a semitrailer hit a stop sign and kept going.

-7:44 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 8880 Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report a trampoline was stolen the previous night.

-5:22 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to 18630 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone was trying to break-in.

WEDNESDAY

-9:59 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire Department and Botkins Police responded to the 163000 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a breaking and entering and shots fired.

-6:38 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 4200 Stoker Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a PlayStation 3.

Fire rescue

THURSDAY

-3:35 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report a power pole and lines were on fire.

-1:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-10:11 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 6655 Short Road in Cynthian Township on the report a house was struck by lightening; the caller wanted it checked out.

-7:28 a.m.: fire. Russia, Houston, New Bremen, North Star, Osgood, and Fort Loramie Fire Departments, Versailles Life Squad and Deputies responded to 5870 Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a barn fire.

-6:50 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Deputies responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a semitrailer was on fire.

WEDNESDAY

-7:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.