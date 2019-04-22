Police log

MONDAY

-10:04 a.m.: probation violation. Matthew D. Felver, 27, of Piqua, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

SUNDAY

-7:10 p.m.: theft. Police are investigated a report about the possible theft of a black 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $25,000, at 115 S. Ohio Ave. The vehicle was later recovered in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-1:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. The left front tire on a 2009 Pontiac was reported damaged at 231 E. Court St. The damage was set at $200.

-12:37 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Matthew D. Knick, 35, 500 N. Vandemark Road, was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

SATURDAY

-10:19 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a burglary report at 823 Norwood Ave.

-4:09 p.m.: warrant. Robert W. Tillman, 21, of Anna, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools and on a warrant.

-9:38 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a burglary report of the theft of items at 826 N. Main Ave.

FRIDAY

-11:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report door trim was damaged at 604 1/2 N. Main Ave.

-3:58 p.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money received at Speedway on Michigan Street was turned into the police department.

-2:11 p.m.: theft. The past theft of $5,400 and a Capital One credit card from one individual and $20 from a second individual from a silver vehicle parked at Bel-Mar Lanes on West Russell Road was reported to the police.

THURSDAY

-9:45 p.m.: possessing criminal tools. Police investigated a drug report in which 10 syringes, a bottle of an unknown clear liquid and two mouth guards were seized at 600 1/2 N. Main Ave.

-7:54 p.m.: warrant. Nicholas R. Cundiff, 38, 8244 Port Haven Drive, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:35 a.m.: criminal damaging. All four tires on a 2004 Chrysler were reported damaged at 316 E. Court St. The damage is set at $500.

Crashes

Riley H. Barnes, 17, of Sidney was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

Barnes was traveling westbound on Court Street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the guardrail on the north side of the road causing the vehicle to flip over and land on the driver’s side at the Highland Avenue overpass.

• Brittany Rae Eary, 19, 206 N. Pomeroy Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:40 p.m.

Eary was traveling south on Buckeye Avenue when she failed to see and struck the left, rear corner of a legally parked vehicle on the west side of Buckeye Avenue that is owned by Thomas L. McGinnis, 813 Buckeye Ave.

• Christopher N. Jones, 27, 733 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for OVI and cited for leaving after an accident after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:01 p.m.

Jones was driving in Menards parking lot on Lester Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Lee A. Wemmer, of Houston, and then fled the area. Witnesses to the crash led police to Jones, who was later located.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:32 a.m. to 1:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-10:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:11 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-3:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm; steam was mistaken for smoke.

-1:31 p.m.: trash fire. Crews responded to a report of a trash fire.

-1:42 a.m. to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-12:38 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:37 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.