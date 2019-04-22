Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:21 p.m.: investigate report. Deputies investigated a report in the 5700 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township that neighbors were shooting in an unsafe manner.

-11:56 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 9195 Lehman Road in Washington Township on the report of a theft scam.

-8:08 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township with a search.

SATURDAY

-9:17 p.m.: K9 narcotic search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotic search in Miami County.

-6:37 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist SPD at South Kuther Road at Wright Road.

-3:22 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at mile marker 103 on I-75 north with a search.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:59 a.m.: fight. Botkins Police responded to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a fight.

SATURDAY

-9:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Meyer’s Tavern on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire rescue

SUNDAY

-1:06 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3800 block of state Route 66A in Loramie Township..

-8:18 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire responded to East Main Street for a medical call.

SATURDAY

-5:52 p.m.: medical. Houston and Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to 4200 block of Stoker Road in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

