Police log

MONDAY

-10:22 p.m.: warrant. Gabriel Baker, 19, 5880 State Route 29, Lot 11, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:35 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Markus Knight, 40, 323 S. South St., was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Kiara Rene Wood, 20, of New Madison, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:16 p.m.

Wood was traveling eastbound in the state Route 47 near state Route 29 when she admitted to police she became distracted by a police traffic stop and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was stopped at the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Brandon Allen LeMaster, 32, 1221 Riverbend Blvd, who was also cited for operating a vehicle under a points suspension.

•Kayli Morris, 26, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. D, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:58 p.m.

Morris was backing southbound from a parking space along the curb in front of 230 N. Pomeroy Ave. when she backed in the parked vehicle behind her that is owned by Gerald E. Bales, 201 S. Highland Ave.

• James L. Kingseed, 43, of Maplewood, was cited with a stop at sidewalk area violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:24 p.m.

Kingseed was exiting the Hair Company’s parking lot on Russell Road when he pulled out in front of a westbound vehicle on Russell Road that was driven by Nathaniel C. LaFoe, 19, 714 N. Main Ave. According to the police report, traffic had stopped in one lane of the two lanes to allow him to exit, but did not stop in the other lane.

• Alexandria Grace Grube, 22, 115 Brown Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:53 p.m.

Grube was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic front of her.

The other vehicle was driven by Stacey Duckro, 48, 333 Edgewood St.

• Christopher C. Cooper, 29, 630 S. Main St, was cited with stopping after an accident after he left the scene of a two-vehicle crash on private property on Thursday at 2:02 p.m.

Cooper attempted to back out of a parking space on the west side of the McDonald’s building on Michigan Street when he struck a parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Andrew L. Wheeler, 708 N. Ohio Ave.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on April 15, at 3:53 p.m.

Moussa Ly, 33, 961 Buckeye Ave., was backing up on Russell Road due to a disabled car in the middle of the roadway when he struck the vehicle behind him that was driven by Christopher Weiss, 33, of New Weston. According to the police report, there was no visible damage to either vehicle and no one was cited for the incident.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:45 p.m.: wire down. Firefighters responded to the report a wire was down.

-2:28 to 7:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

