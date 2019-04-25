Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 17400 Mason Road, in Salem Township.

-8:40 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road, in Clinton Township.

-8:39 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 301 E. Walnut St., in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:40 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious person in the 10000-block of state Route 29.

-10:17 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to 102 E. Main St., in Salem Township, to investigate the report of an assault.

-8:19 p.m.: sign/signal problems. Deputies responded to the intersection of Fort Loramie-Swanders Road at Pasco-Montra Road, in Salem Township, regarding a missing stop sign.

-7:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 2635 State Route 66, in Loramie Township, to investigate the report of a scam call.

-6:57 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Riverside Drive at Port Jefferson Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

-5:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 5977 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:44 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 14041 Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

Crashes

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint at 12554 State Route 362, in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: property damage accident. Jackson Center Police investigated the report of property damage following an accident at Family Dollar, 113 W. Pike St., in Jackson Township.

-9:08 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Budget Host Inn, 505 E. State St., in Dinsmore Township.

-8:17 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of vandalism at 12550 State Route 362, in McLean Township.

-4:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated the report of a scam at 110 S. Main St., in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 400-block of West Pike Street, in Jackson Township.

-9:16 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3000-block of Schlater Road, in McLean Township.

-3:27 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000-block of Schenk Road, in Washington Township.

-3:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200-block of Cole Street, in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000-block of Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

