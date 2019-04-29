Police log

SUNDAY

-10:34 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating an unruly juvenile report.

-8:20 p.m.: theft without consent. A pink Razor Drift bicycle, valued at $100, was reported stolen from 1318 Constitution Ave.

-6:09 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for Kayla Snyder, 24, at large, for domestic violence.

-2:30 a.m.: probation violation. Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 49, at large, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

-1:15 a.m.: driving under the influence. Mary K. West, 53, 2325 Collins Drive, Apt. C, was arrested for OVI.

-12:09 a.m.: OVI. Dakota Kucas Zebulon Davis, 23, 2325 Collins Drive, Apt. E, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-8:30 p.m.: theft without consent. A black Mongoose Brawler bicycle, valued at $120, was reported stolen at 1001 Fourth Ave.

-12:44 p.m.: theft – deception. A telemarketing scam resulting in the theft of $699 was reported stolen at 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 304.

-9:43 a.m.: theft. An electric scooter, valued at $200, was reported stolen from 119 ½ Shelby St.

-8:52 a.m.: lost property. A Fifth Third Bank checkbook was reported lost at 707 S. Main Ave.

-12:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two machine locks, valued at $200, a door, valued at $50, and a garage door, valued at $100, were reported damaged at 1408 Wapakoneta Ave.

FRIDAY

-6:07 p.m.: theft. Someone known was reported to have stolen $340 in cash and coins, a black Kroger’s cellphone, valued at $15, a box of 100 syringes, valued at $30, and antibiotics and blood pressure medication, valued at $150, from the victim’s truck while parked at 330 Court St.

-3:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Joshua L. Shields, 30, 335 Walnut Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools; Earl F. Woods, 32, 335 Walnut Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-12:57 p.m.: theft. A Fifth Third Bank credit/debit card was reported stolen by someone known in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:31 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 238 W. North St.

WEDNESDAY

-11:53 a.m.: theft without consent. Julia R. Cisco, 62, 972 Children’s Home Road, was arrested for theft without consent after the theft of $250 was reported stolen.

TUESDAY

-3:45 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at 819 Stratford Drive.

Crashes

Austin Bey, 23, 537 Amelia Court, was cited with operating vehicle at stop following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, at 4:59 p.m.

Bey was traveling eastbound on Parkwood Street at County Road 25A when he struck the side of a northbound vehicle on County Road 25A at Parkwood Street.

According to the police report, Bey told police there was a semitrailer in the southbound lane of County Road 25A, before and after the intersection, and that traffic was backed up due to another crash.

He told police he had to move around a semitrailer and did not see the vehicle he struck that was driven by Steven D. Napier, 44, 717 Mojave Court.

• Carol Anne Stamm, 71, of Linden, Michigan, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:20 p.m.

Stamm was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 75 when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her on I-75.

The other vehicle was driven by Chelsea Eileen Sample, 25, of Perrysburg.

• Payton N. Martin, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:42 p.m.

Martin was traveling westbound on Winter Ridge Drive when she became distracted by a passenger, according to the police report, and went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Martin was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Brian K. Russell, 26, of Botkins, was arrested for OVI and cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Russell was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop in time for stopped traffic in front of Motel 6 on state Route 47 and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him.

The other vehicle was driven by Marcus L. Evan, 63, 10001 Oakbrook Drive.

Evans was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Brandy S. Malone, 35, 920 Buckeye Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two vehicle crash on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Malone was traveling northbound on Main Avenue, approaching Russell Road, when she ran the red light causing the westbound vehicle on Russell Road, driven by Rick L. Hageman, 68, 1544 Beck Drive, to strike her vehicle.

• Robert C. Sharpie Jr, 41, 603 Michigan Street, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:14 p.m.

Sharpie was traveling eastbound on West Michigan Street in the intersection of Wafarer Lane when he rear-ended the slowing/stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Duane G. Amerine, 33, 1504 Grove St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:31 a.m.: grease fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a grease fire.

-12:05 to 1:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-2:45 to 5:12 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to the four automobile crashes.

-7:03 a.m. to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-8:06 p.m.: arching. Firefighters responded to the report an electrical pole was arching.

-3:53 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-3:03 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-4:27 to 11:40 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to four automobile crashes.

-6:35 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation; the fire was unauthorized.

-2:01 to 3:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms.

-9:28 a.m. to 5:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

