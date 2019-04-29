Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:13 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 805 Dorsey Hageman Road in Green Township on the report of fraudulent charges on an account.

SUNDAY

-4:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10271 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of an Xbox.

-4:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a crash into a mailbox and a car.

-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Mason Road on the report a semi-truck crashed into the Mason Road bridge.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:20 a.m.: assist other unit. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Elder Street in Jackson Township to assist Children Services.

SUNDAY

-9:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Botkins Sports Complex on North Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire rescue

MONDAY

-5:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-4:12 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

