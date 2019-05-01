Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:40 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of drugs.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:52 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to mile marker 100 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-12:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-9:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-9:32 a.m.: fire. Botkins and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to mile marker 95 on I-75 on the report of a vehicle fire.

-8:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-8:19 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-8:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:01 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-1:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-5:09 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Jackson Center Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 112 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

