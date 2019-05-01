Police log

TUESDAY

-3:40 p.m.: warrant. Catie J. Donson, 23, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:09 p.m.: warrant. A 15-year-old male was arrested on a warrant.

-11:50 a.m.: warrant. Jeremy S. Swiger, 40, 879 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to pay city taxes.

MONDAY

-5:26 p.m.: theft without consent. The theft of a Nintendo 64, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 2401 Collins Ave.

-4:06 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a 2003 Ford pickup truck was spray painted while parked at 2325 Collins Ave. The damage is set at $200.

-7:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. Someone known was reported to have damaged a Plexiglas window pane at 742 Broadway Ave. The damage is set at $20.

FRIDAY

-9:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. The passenger’s side back window on a 2004 white Ford truck was reported damaged in the parking lot of Wilson Health on Michigan Street. The damage is set at $100.

Crashes

Sarah M. Knoop, 20, 10700 Pasco Mantra Road, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:26 p.m.

Knoop was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when he attempted to switch from the right lane to the left lane and side-swiped the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road in the left lane that was driven by Tara L. Smith, 38, 224 E. Robinwood Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:34 a.m.: car vehicle. Firefighters responded to a report a car was on fire, but the call was cancelled en route.

-9 to 10:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-7:43 a.m.: standby. Medics were on standby with Sidney Police.

-7:15 a.m.: false fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

TUESDAY

-10:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:43 to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-11:27 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.