Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to West Court Street at South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-7:25 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search in Wapakoneta.

-6:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Metal Finishers on Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of damaged power lines at state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-5:20 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Children’s Home Road in Orange Township on the report a tree was down on one side of the road.

-4:40 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was down.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:05 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-11:43 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12557 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

-12:02 a.m.: burglary in progress. Botkins Police and Deputies responded to Koenig Equipment on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a burglary in progress.

WEDNESDAY

-5:59 p.m.: theft. Anna Police and Deputies responded to ARMS Inc. on Commerce Drive in Anna on the report gas was siphoned from the company’s vehicles.

-5:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-3:11 p.m.: assist other unit. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 100 block of South Main Street in McLean Township to assist Children Services.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

